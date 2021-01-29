Top foreign stories at 1730 hrs

Left Menu

By Yoshita Singh FGN11 UN-INDIA-PAK Any military confrontation between India, Pak would be disaster of unmitigated proportionUN chief United Nations UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said it is absolutely essential for India and Pakistan to be able to come together and seriously discuss their problems, cautioning that any military confrontation would be a disaster of unmitigated proportions for both countries and the whole world.

FGN16 US-PAK-PEARL-2NDLD REAX Allow US to prosecute Daniel Pearl's killers: White House to Pakistan Washington: Voicing outrage over the acquittal of those involved in the brutal murder of Daniel Pearl in 2002, the White House has asked Pakistan to expeditiously review its legal options, including allowing the US to prosecute al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and other suspects to secure justice for the American journalist's family. By Lalit K Jha FGN20 CHINA-INDIA-JAISHANKAR-REAX China says it appreciates Jaishankar's suggestions to mend Sino-India ties Beijing: China on Friday said it has taken note of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's suggestions to mend the strained bilateral relations, saying that it appreciates his remarks which showed that New Delhi attached importance to ties with Beijing. By K J M Varma FGN17 VIRUS-IMF-MONETARY-POLICY Supportive monetary and fiscal policies needed until pandemic is in check: IMF Washington: Countries around the world urgently need supportive monetary and fiscal policies until the deadly coronavirus pandemic is in check, a senior IMF official has said, as he advocated building buffers against fluctuations in external capital flows that could impact financial stability in nations like India. By Lalit K Jha FGN13 UN-GUTERRES-VACCINE UN chief Antonio Guterres receives COVID-19 vaccine New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and appealed to people to get vaccinated as soon as they can while stressing that nations must ensure the vaccine is available to everyone, everywhere. By Yoshita Singh FGN11 UN-INDIA-PAK Any military confrontation between India, Pak would be disaster of unmitigated proportion:UN chief United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said it is “absolutely essential” for India and Pakistan to be able to come together and seriously discuss their problems, cautioning that any military confrontation would be a “disaster of unmitigated proportions” for both countries and the whole world. By Yoshita Singh FGN7 UN-INDIA-VACCINE UN chief lauds India's COVID-19 vaccine assistance to nations United Nations: India's vaccine production capacity is one of the best assets the world has today, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said as he applauded India for supplying COVID-19 doses to nations around the world to combat the catastrophic global health crisis. By Yoshita Singh FGN27 CHINA-OFFICIAL-EXECUTION Former chief of China’s top state lender executed for corruption Beijing: Lai Xiaomin, former chief of China's top state-owned asset management company, was executed on Friday after a court sentenced him to death for corruption involving USD 276 million and bigamy. By K J M Varma FGN23 VIRUS-LD NOVAVAX Novavax vaccine found effective against new UK COVID-19 variant London: Novavax, a vaccine undergoing trials for effectiveness against the novel coronavirus, has become the first immune dose to definitively confirm protection against the new variant of the deadly virus which was detected in the UK late last year. By Aditi Khanna FGN26 VIRUS-VACCINES-SINGAPORE-LEE Singapore PM Lee calls for robust system to verify COVID-19 vaccinations Singapore: Countries should work together to develop a robust system to verify the authenticity of COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday in a special address to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos Agenda 2021. By Gurdip Singh INDIND

