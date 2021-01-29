Left Menu

Andhra Panchayat polls: Don't vote for parties which supported farm laws, state Cong chief

As Gram Panchayat polls are around the corner, Andhra Pradesh Congress president Sake Sailajanath on Friday urged people not to vote for those parties which supported the three farm laws in the Parliament.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:41 IST
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Dr Sake Sailajanath (File Picture). Image Credit: ANI

As Gram Panchayat polls are around the corner, Andhra Pradesh Congress president Sake Sailajanath on Friday urged people not to vote for those parties which supported the three farm laws in the Parliament. Addressing the media here, he termed the Agri laws as "detrimental" to farmers and lashed out at YSRCP and Telugu Desam Party stating that they supported these acts in the Parliament.

"The three farm laws are detrimental to farmers and beneficial to corporates. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party has supported the farm laws and put the lives of farmers in the hands of Adanis and Ambanis," he said. "YSRCP and TDP supported farm laws in Parliament. Don't vote for their candidates. Vote for our candidates. Congress is the party for Gram Swaraj, as it worked for farmers' welfare and will always do," he added.

The Congress leader also accused the YSRCP government of making the panchayat polls "unanimous". "The state government is trying to make elections unanimous by intimidation and giving threats. Congress will not accept such unanimous elections," he said.

The Gram Panchayat elections will be held in four phases across the state beginning February 9. The polling for the final phase of elections will be held on February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

