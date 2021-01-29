Centre ensuring self-reliance of specific families, not every Indian: Congress MP

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday hit out at the central government over its "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" and alleged that the Centre is only focused on ensuring the self-reliance of specific families and not every Indian. "Atmarnirbhar Bharat requires equitable reform that focuses on ensuring every Indian is the centre of our future growth story. The farm laws and tax cuts is proof that the GoI is only focused on ensuring the self-reliance of specific families and not every Indian," Bajwa tweeted with hashtag "#PresidentSpeech".

President Ram Nath Kovind today addressed the joint sitting of Parliament on the opening day of budget session. He said that Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is not just confined to manufacturing in India, but is also a campaign aimed at elevating the standard of living of every Indian as well as boosting the self-confidence of the country.

The first part of the ongoing budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour. (ANI)

