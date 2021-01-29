Congo PM Ilunga resigns after no-confidence vote in parliament

Democratic Republic of Congo's Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba resigned on Friday, the presidency said, clearing the way for President Felix Tshisekedi to rid his cabinet of his predecessor's allies.

Ilunga, an ally of former President Joseph Kabila, stepped down after parliament passed a no-confidence motion on Wednesday, the latest in a series of political victories Tshisekedi has notched over Kabila.

