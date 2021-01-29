Biden administration to send team to Kabul for peace process consulations - Afghan president

Biden administration to send team to Kabul for peace process consulations - Afghan presidentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:34 IST
The Biden administration will send a team to Kabul for consulations on efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Friday.
"The United States is going to send a team to Kabul. We'll also be talking by videoconference on how to energize the peace process," Ghani said in an online program sponsored by the Aspen Institute.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghani
- Ashraf Ghani
- Biden
- Kabul
- Afghan
- The United States
- Afghanistan
