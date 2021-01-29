Left Menu

Prez address historic, depicts picture of developing India under Modi govt: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:43 IST
Prez address historic, depicts picture of developing India under Modi govt: Nadda
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday hailed the President's address on the first day of Parliament's Budget session as ''historic'' and said it depicted the picture of developing India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said President Ram Nath Kovind shared the details of the work done by the Modi government for prosperity of farmers, employment of labourers and youth, respect for women, health of the entire nation and making India self-reliant.

''The President's address to the first joint session of Parliament in the new year and the new decade was historic. Despite a pandemic like corona, India, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, neither stopped nor tired.

''The President told the country about these continuous efforts of the central government,'' Nadda said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

The entire world is applauding the Centre's efforts under PM Modi's leadership to keep 130 crore countrymen united during the pandemic, taking courageous decisions for strengthening national security and economy, and laying the foundation of public welfare, he said.

The BJP president further said under Modi's leadership, problems and projects which were pending for years were resolved, be it abrogation of Article 370, construction of Sri Ram temple, Bodo Peace Accord or Bru-Reang Agreement.

In his customary address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Kovind strongly defended the three new farm laws saying their benefits have begun reaching 10 crore small farmers. He also condemned as ''very unfortunate'' the violence and the ''dishonour'' to the tricolour during the protesting farmer union's tractor parade here on Republic Day.

Without naming China, the President slammed the neighbouring country for its efforts to disrupt peace at the Line of Actual Control in ''utter disregard'' of bilateral relations and agreements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SmartBike launches electric and NextGen bikes in Chennai

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, January 29 ANIPrimex News Network PNN Indias largest public bike sharing company SmartBike, has launched its world class electric bicycles and the countrys first shaft transmission no chain NextGen bicycle in Chenn...

Expanding children, parent, relative definition will leave no scope for ambiguity: parl panel

Expanding the definition of children, parent and relative in a draft bill will leave no scope for any legal ambiguity, a parliamentary standing committee report said.The bill aims to expand the definition of children to include son-in-law, ...

Reno5 Pro 5G registers 91% higher sale than its predecessor: Oppo

Smartphone maker Oppo on Friday said its Reno5 Pro 5G has registered 91 per cent higher sales compared to its predecessor Reno4 Pro across online and retail channels.The company claimed that on e-commerce platform Reno5 Pro 5G sales have be...

MAIT pushes for electronics hardware design ecosystem in the country

IT hardware makers body MAIT on Friday pushed for developing local electronic hardware designs to increase value addition in products that are being manufactured in the country.The electronic hardware production in the country is estimated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021