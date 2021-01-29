Left Menu

Olympic qualifier Fed Cup National Athletics Championships to be held from March 15-19

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:10 IST
The 24th edition of Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships, which is an Olympic qualifying event, will be held at the NIS here from March 15 to 19.

The championships will be held under strict COVID-19 protocols in view of the ongoing pandemic, the Athletics Federation of India said on Friday.

''Other guidelines issued by the concerned state government in connectionwith the pandemic shall be strictly followed to ensure that the competition is conducted smoothly,'' the AFI said.

The AFI said any athlete/official violating the SOP and the guidelines issued with regard to pandemic will be debarred from participation in the championships.

It also said if any athlete fails to participate after sending entry without any valid reason, he/she may not be allowed to take part in any subsequent event.

