Left Menu

Kisan Mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar concludes

Thousands of farmers participated in a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday in support of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)- led protest against the Centre's new farm laws at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

ANI | Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:17 IST
Kisan Mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar concludes
BKU chief Naresh Taikait during Kisan Mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar. Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of farmers participated in a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday in support of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)- led protest against the Centre's new farm laws at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. The 'Mahapanchayat' was called by Naresh Tikait, the president of BKU and brother of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait who broke down on Thursday at Ghazipur. The congregation was held at the GIC ground in Muzaffarnagar to decide on the future of the sit-in protest at Ghazipur.

Naresh Taikait told ANI that some farmers could have lost their way and reached Red Fort, but they can never do such act which can insult the nation. "The violence was to defame the protest of the farmers," he added.

Earlier, during his address to the fellow farmers, Taikait urged them to go to Delhi to protest against the farm laws. "Whoever wants to go to Delhi, from tomorrow you can proceed to go towards the Ghazipur border. We are continuing out agitation against the farm laws," he said.

Naresh Taikait had yesterday asked agitating farmers at the Ghazipur border to end the protest, following the violence on January 26 in several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally. The Mahapanchayat was attended by the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh.

Earlier in the day Jayant Chaudhary who was at Ghazipur border told ANI, "I want these issues to be raised in Parliament. If the Centre goes on the backfoot, it won't show that they are weak. Instead, it'll take forward their leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak on this. He needs to gain their trust." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reasons to allocate portion of salary in Bajaj Finance FD

Pune Maharashtra India, January 29 ANINewsVoir As all eyes are set on the Annual Budget 2021, which will be unveiled on February 1, 2021, volatilities in the stock market have been increasing steadily. In the past 10 budgets, benchmark indi...

TN cabinet gives nod for Rs 52,257 cr investment proposals; to unveil new industrial policy

The Tamil Nadu cabinet on Fridaygave its nod for 24 major investment proposals, valued at Rs52,257 crore, that would generate 93,935 jobs.The cabinet, headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, alsoaccorded its approval to the soon to be unvei...

Haryana govt extends ban on mobile internet in 14 more districts

The Haryana government on Friday suspended all mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services in another 14 districts till 5 pm on January 30. The government also extended the suspension in Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar till 5 pm on January 30.Th...

17 Rajasthan districts affected by bird flu

Over 7,140 birds have died so far in the past one month and 17 districts of Rajasthan are affected by the infection with 115 more deaths, according to the Animal Husbandry Department.The report said 53 crows and pigeons each, three peacocks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021