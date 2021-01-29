Goa Assembly: Govt defends 3 infra projects amid Oppn attack

The Goa government on Fridaydefended three projects which the opposition has been claimingwould convert the state into a coal hub.

Replying to a member's resolution in the Assemblydemanding that works related to rail doubling, highwayexpansion and laying of a power transmission line through asanctuary be scrapped, the Pramod Sawant government said theseprojects are being pursued keeping in mind the future needs ofthe state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the House that hisgovernment would reduce the quantity of coal handled in thestate and not increase it.

''All three projects have been conceived keeping inmind the future of Goa,'' the CM said.

State environment minister Nilesh Cabral said thequantum of coal being handled by the Mormugao Port will not beincreased.

Earlier, GFP MLA Vijai Sardesai, leader of oppositionDigambar Kamat had attacked the BJP government in the stateover the three projects.

Incidentally, BJP MLA Alina Sardanha also joined theopposition chorus and asked the state government to scrapthese projects and become ''heroes in the eyes of the people''.

