U.S. weighs prioritizing entrance of vulnerable migrants trapped in Mexico under MPP

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is looking into prioritizing the entrance into the U.S. of vulnerable migrants trapped in Mexico under the previous administration's "Remain in Mexico" program, a senior aide for border issues said on Friday.

The aide, Roberta Jacobson, added that all of the migrants waiting in Mexico under the program, officially known as Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP, will have an opportunity to present their asylum claims.

