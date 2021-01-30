Left Menu

Rajya Sabha pays rich tributes to 3 sitting, 11 former members

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 00:56 IST
Rajya Sabha pays rich tributes to 3 sitting, 11 former members
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBHindi)

The Rajya Sabha on Friday paid rich tributes to its three members Ram Vilas Paswan, Ahmed Patel and Abhay Bharadwaj and 11 former members who died during the interregnum period from its last sitting.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu read out obituary references on the passing away of Paswan, Ahmed Patel and Bharadwaj, and former members Jaswant Singh, Syeda Anwara Taimur, Rasheed Masood, Keshubhai S Patel, Bhagirathi Majhi, Kailash Narain Sarang, Motilal Vora, Madhavsinh Solanki, Kamal Morarka, B S Gnanadesikan and Ramji Lal, besides renowned playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam.

Paswan, who was Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and passed away on October 8, 2020. He was aged 74.

''A versatile man, Shri Paswan had affable relations across party lines. He served as a Union Minister under several Prime Ministers and held wide ranging portfolios... In the passing away of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan, the country has lost an able administrator, a distinguished parliamentarian and a champion of the rights of the poor and the marginalised,'' Naidu said.

The Upper House which met at 3 PM, saw the tabling of the President's address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament and the Economic Survey. The Chairman also announced that Biswajit Daimary and Jose K Mani, members representing states of Assam and Kerala, have sent letters stating that they are resigning from their seats in the Rajya Sabha. The letters have been accepted.

The House also expressed sorrow at the passing away of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Bahrain Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

The Rajya Sabha also paid tributes to 62 people who lost their lives in the tragic crash of Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 into the Java Sea on January 9, 2021 shortly after take off from Jakarta Airport.

The members also rose in their places and observed silence as a mark of respect to the memory of all the departed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's request for looser bail terms

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous request to loosen the bail terms set during her release from jail in 2018 has been rejected, a Canadian judge ruled on Friday, as she fights a U.S. extradition case. Meng is facing charges of ban...

Canadian airlines to cancel Mexico, Caribbean flights amid vaccine shortfall

Canadas major airlines have agreed to suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean for three months starting on Sunday as the countrys COVID-19 vaccine rollout suffered another setback, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. All a...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Northwest of Australia – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck northwest of Australia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said on Friday.The quake occurred at a depth of 94 km, the EMSC added. ...

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes slumped on Friday as investors gauged the efficacy data of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors contributed to volatility. Johnson Johnson fell ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021