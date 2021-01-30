EU-N.Ireland vaccine row rectified, statement due: Euronews citing sources

A row involving London, Brussels and Dublin over the European Union's decision to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland has been rectified, a Euronews correspondent said on Friday, citing EU sources.

"I understand the situation has been rectified. A statement is due shortly. The whole thing was a 'mistake' and an 'oversight'," Euronews reporter Shona Murray said on Twitter.

"A lot of hot heads after a rancorous week. But #Article16 no longer to be an issue - EU sources."

