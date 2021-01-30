EU-N.Ireland vaccine row rectified, statement due: Euronews citing sources
A row involving London, Brussels and Dublin over the European Union's decision to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland has been rectified, a Euronews correspondent said on Friday, citing EU sources. "I understand the situation has been rectified. But #Article16 no longer to be an issue - EU sources."Reuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 03:08 IST
A row involving London, Brussels and Dublin over the European Union's decision to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland has been rectified, a Euronews correspondent said on Friday, citing EU sources.
"I understand the situation has been rectified. A statement is due shortly. The whole thing was a 'mistake' and an 'oversight'," Euronews reporter Shona Murray said on Twitter.
"A lot of hot heads after a rancorous week. But #Article16 no longer to be an issue - EU sources."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dublin
- Murray
- London
- European Union's
- Northern Ireland
- Brussels
ALSO READ
Twitter says White House Twitter accounts will be transferred to Biden admin
London stocks set for weekly loss; Indivior jumps
Twitter lays out transition plan of official White House accounts at inauguration
#LargestVaccineDrive becomes top Twitter trend hours after PM Modi launches COVID-19 vaccination drive
Twitter suspends accounts of Colombian FARC dissidents