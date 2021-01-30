Left Menu

Govt offer to farmers still stand, solution to be found through dialogue: PM Modi tells all political parties

While expressing regret over the statue of Mahatma Gandhi getting vandalised in the United States, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated that the proposal of government given to farmers on January 22 still stands and should be communicated to all by the leaders of the political parties.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 14:35 IST
Govt offer to farmers still stand, solution to be found through dialogue: PM Modi tells all political parties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Prime Minister Narendra Modi While expressing regret over the statue of Mahatma Gandhi getting vandalised in the United States on Saturday reiterated that the proposal of government given to farmers on January 22 still stands and should be communicated to all by the leaders of the political parties.

The Prime minister quoted Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while informing the leaders of all parties about the government's stand on farm laws. "I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar said to farmers. He said- we are not reaching a consensus but we are giving you the offer and you (farmers) may go and deliberate. I am just a phone call away. He said that to farmers. The government proposal still stands. Please convey this to your followers. The solution should be found through dialogue. We all have to think about nation," PM Modi reportedly said while addressing an all-party meet not attended by Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

"On January 30, few elements vandalised Mahatma Gandhi's statue on foreign land. What will we give to the nation by showing such hatred," the PM reportedly told an all-party meeting. On January 22, during the 10th round of talks with protesting farmers, the government proposed to suspend the new legislations for one-and-a-half years and also proposed to set up a joint committee to discuss the Acts.

The PM also, according to sources, said due to the ongoing pandemic, the meet has been done virtually. While paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, he said all issues raised by parties need to be deliberated upon. "Due to Covid times, we are meeting virtually. I pay homage to Bapu. All issues put forth are important and need to be debated at length. Parties with fewer members should get ample time to put forth the issues of their states. But when the house is disrupted, most of the harm is done to small political parties as their time gets deducted. So everyone should appeal that the house should continue to function. Prominent parties can give their bytes," added the PM, while welcoming critisicm saying that something good will come out of it.

On the issue of Republic Day violence, PM reportedly said the "law will take its own course." During the tractor rally on January 26, around 394 Delhi police personnel were injured and several public properties were damaged after farmers entered the national capital by breaking the barricades. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two boys charred to death as bike catches fire in accident

Two teenaged boys were charred todeath when their motorcycle caught fire after colliding with aspeeding pick-up vehicle in Maharashtras Amravati district,police said on Saturday.The incident took place near Paratwada under Aasegaonpolice st...

TN Governor, CM pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday paid floral tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary at Gandhi Statue, Marina Beach Chennai. Deputy Chie...

BBL: Why on earth aren't all competitions using DRS, asks Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System DRS to eradicate howlers. Stokes comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision fro...

Adampur in Punjab shivers at 0.5 deg C

A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experience...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021