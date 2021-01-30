Left Menu

Temple for MGR, Jaya opens in Tamil Nadu

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:33 IST
Temple for MGR, Jaya opens in Tamil Nadu

A temple dedicated toAIADMK icons, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, wasunveiled near here on Saturday by Chief Minister K Palaniswamiand Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

In a grand function, the temple, a largemulti-pillared hall with life size bronze statues of MGR andJayalalithaa was opened by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, thetop AIADMK leaders who performed an 'arti'.

Amid chant of hymns, priests poured holy wateron the finial -which had similarities to a pot- on the domelike structure over the roof.

The shrine, an initiative of RevenueMinister R B Udhayakumar who is also the AIADMK wing 'AmmaPeravai's' secretary, is located on a 12-acre site atT Kunnathur in Madurai District.

The statues of both Jayalalithaa and MGRfeature statues of a lion and the shrine was thrown open forthe public.

A large number of party workers gathered forthe event and in their address, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam,hailed the two late leaders and recalled the welfare measuresinitiated during their tenures.

Palaniswami appealed to cadres to workcohesively and win the Assembly elections due in a few monthsfor continuance of 'Amma's' government.

He recalled the opening of a phoneix themedmemorial (in the site of Jayalalithaa's mausoleum) at theMarina beach in Chennai and declaring her residence in thestate capital a memorial.

Panneerselvam, recalling that DMK chief M KStalin, had recently held a spear like weapon of Lord Murugain his hand said such tactics would not help him capturepower in Tamil Nadu.

During the run up to elections, 'some' wouldpractice deceit to mislead people that they revered divinity,the Deputy Chief Minister said, adding the AIADMK alone hadthe blessings of both the people and the Almighty.

