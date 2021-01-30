Left Menu

New CM for Karnataka after Ugadi: BJP MLA Yatnal

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-01-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 19:02 IST
Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda PatilYatnal on Saturday once again harped about leadership changein Karnataka, saying a new Chief Minister will assume officeafter Ugadi on April 13,the day the state celebrates New Year.

The Bijapur city MLA ,who has been openly critical ofChief Minister B S Yediyurappa for some time now, evenindicated that the new CM will be from the northern part ofthe state.

''I will not go with open hands seeking a Minister's posthere onwards.

I have said one of our own will come in place (of CM) whocan give the Minister's post.

I have said that someone from north Karnataka will come..

it will happen...wait and watch,'' Yatnal told reporters inVijayapura ''....this will be very soon, as you (media person)said Ugadi... for new year, new (CM).'' The former Union minister has for some time nowrepeatedly been speaking out against Yediyurappa and hisstyle of functioning.

He had in October said that Yediyurappa would not remainChief Minister for long and the high command had decided thathis successor would be from the north Karnataka region.

He had also recently indicated the possibility ofhistorical changes in the state after Sankranti.

During the meeting of party legislators earlier thismonth, Yatnal reportedly had a face-off with Yediyurappa, ashe objected to the ''step-motherly'' treatment meted out to someassembly constituencies and alleged interference of the CM'sson B Y Vijayendra in the administration.

Despite warnings by the BJP leadership against makingstatements in public on issues relating to the party andleaders, Yatnal had, after the cabinet expansion earlier thismonth, accused the Chief Minister of making appointments underblackmail without considering seniority or honesty.

Also, there has been intense speculation in some quartersthat the BJP high command is mulling a leadership change inKarnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa's age(77 years).

Though the state BJP has rejected outright suchspeculations, it refuses to die down, with some in the partylike Yatnal giving credence to it with their statements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

