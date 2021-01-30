Left Menu

Election of Kangra Zila Parishad president, vice president put off

Ten seats were bagged by independents.Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, Industries Minister Vikram Thakur, MLA Rita Dhiman and BJPs parliamentary constituency in-charge Trilok Kapoor stayed at the meeting venue till Saturday evening but no Congress-backed member arrived.

30-01-2021
The election to the posts of president and vice-president of the key Kangra Zila Parishad was put off on Saturday due to lack of quorum, and the district body will now meet on February 1. The BJP had claimed the support of 34 members out of 54 with Chief Minister Jairam Thakur himself visiting Dharamshala and meeting the newly elected members of Parishad.

However, only 33 members who supported the BJP were present for the meeting on Saturday while none from the Congress camp was present.

As 36 members constitute the quorum, the meeting could not be held.

The district council has 54 seats and neither the ruling BJP, with 26 seats won by members backed by it, nor the Congress (18 seats) could get a majority in the recent election. Ten seats were bagged by independents.

Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, Industries Minister Vikram Thakur, MLA Rita Dhiman and BJP's parliamentary constituency in-charge Trilok Kapoor stayed at the meeting venue till Saturday evening but no Congress-backed member arrived. Meanwhile, Forest Minister Pathania has claimed that the party will have the support of 40 members on February 1.

