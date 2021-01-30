Maharashtra Cong ministers meet party's central leadership

Maharashtra Cong ministers meet party's central leadershipPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 23:48 IST
Senior Congress ministers in theMaharashtra government met the party's central leadership inDelhi on Saturday to discuss ways to revamp the state unit,sources said.
But the visit was also crucial as the party hasreportedly started the process of replacing state unit chiefBalasaheb Thorat.
Thorat, who is a revenue minister in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, led the visiting delegation.
They met AICC general secretary (organization) KCVenugopal and AICC secretary in charge H K Patil, sourcessaid.
Among the topics discussed was the strengthening ofthe party and galvanizing workers over the next few monthsahead of local bodies polls in the state, they added.
