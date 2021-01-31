Vietnam ruling Communist Party chief Trong re-elected for 3rd term - state media

Vietnam ruling Communist Party chief Trong re-elected for 3rd term - state mediaReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 31-01-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 12:09 IST
Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, 76, has been re-elected for a rare third five-year term, state media said on Sunday, cementing his position as the country's most powerful political leader for decades.
Trong, who emerged on top in a power struggle at the last congress in 2016 and has spearheaded a "blazing furnace" crackdown on corruption in the last five years, was granted an exception to party rules which say people over the age of 65 should retire.
