Mamata working towards serving her nephew in West Bengal: Shah

In a stinging attack onWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union HomeMinister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that she is workingtowards serving her nephew in the state, and will have no oneby her side by the time assembly elections are held.Noting that the TMC which boasts of the slogan MaaMati Mansuh Mother, Land and people actually indulges inextortion, corruption and appeasement, Shah exuded confidenceof forming the next government in the state and take it to thepath of development.I want to make it clear that the BJP would come topower in the state after the elections.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 15:23 IST
In a stinging attack onWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union HomeMinister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that she is workingtowards serving her nephew in the state, and will have no oneby her side by the time assembly elections are held.

Noting that the TMC which boasts of the slogan 'MaaMati Mansuh' (Mother, Land and people) actually indulges inextortion, corruption and appeasement, Shah exuded confidenceof forming the next government in the state and take it to thepath of development.

''I want to make it clear that the BJP would come topower in the state after the elections. While the Modigovernment is working towards 'jan kalyan' (serving people),the Mamata Banerjee government is working towards 'bhatijakalyan' (serving her nephew) in Bengal,'' Shah said addressinga rally through video-conferencing here.

''Mamata Banerjee should think why so many TMC leadersare joining the BJP. It is because she has failed the peopleof the state. By the time elections arrive, she will be leftalone,'' he said, hinting at more exodus from the ruling party.

PTI PNTRBT RBT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

