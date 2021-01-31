Modi govt committed to 'Jan Kalyan' but Mamata working for welfare of nephew: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister AmitShah Sunday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of working only for ''welfare of the nephew'' instead of well-being of the masses and said she will have no one by her side by the time assembly elections are held.

He said the agenda of the TMC dispensation is to make the nephew the next chief minister of the state.

Pointing to spate of defections from the TrinamoolCongress, Shah asserted that Banerjee will be left alone by the time assembly elections are held in the state.

Polls to 294-member Bengal assembly are expected to take place in April-May this year.

Several TMC leaders including one of the founding members of the party, Bani Singha Ray, shifted allegiance to the BJPat the rally, which was attended by newly inducted former TMCminister Rajib Banerjee and many others.

The TMC's slogan of ''Maa, Mati, Manush'' (mother, land and people) has been reduced to ''dictatorship, tolabaji(extortion) and appeasement'', Shah said while addressing the rally through video-conferencing in Howrah district.

The senior BJP leader who cancelled his two-day trip to Bengal at the last minute due to ongoing farmers protest in Delhi and explosion near Israeli Embassy, however, kept his date with the rally by addressing it virtually.

Shah is making all efforts to realise BJP's ''missionBengal'' by throwing TMC out of power in the state.

Lashing out at ''dynastic politics'' in the TMC, Shahalleged that Banerjee has been working towards the ''nephew's welfare'' rather than the well-being of the masses.

''Wherever under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi Ji, NDA has formed the government in the states they are working towards 'Jan Kalyan' (welfare of the masses) to provide services at doorsteps, but here in Bengal the only agenda of the Mamata Banerjee dispensation is to ensure that the nephew becomes the next chief minister.

''The government of Mamata didi is busy towards 'BhatijaKalyan' (welfare of the nephew) in Bengal. The welfare of the masses is not the agenda of the TMC government,'' he said without naming anyone.

While inducting the new entrants into the party, Shah said the situation in Bengal under Banerjee's rule was worse than the erstwhile Left regime.

''TMC formed the government after fighting the Left parties, 10 years ago, with Mamata didi promising transformation in the state with the slogan 'Maa MaatiManush'. What changed in the 10 years that so many people are leaving TMC?'' ''Mamata Banerjee should think over why so many TMCleaders are joining BJP. It is because she has failed the people of the state.

''The way leaders are deserting party by the time elections arrive, Mamata Banerjee will be left alone,'' Shah said, taking a swipe at the TMC supremo.

Slamming the chief minister for not being serious about implementing the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Shah said the state government has not sent any details to the Centre.

''Initially Mamata didi did not allow implementation of PMKisan scheme in Bengal. When she realised that the farmers areangry as they have been deprived of the benefits. She agreed.

''But now she is trying to fool the state's farmers byjust sending a paper that she is ready. She did not send thelist of farmers, bank account numbers. You did not sendanything. Whom are you trying to fool?'' he quipped.

Shah, assailed the West Bengal government, for notallowing Ayushman Bharat yojna in the state, and asserted thatonce the saffron party forms the government, it will proposein its very first cabinet meeting that the benefit of thehealth scheme is provided to all the eligible poor of Bengal.

Shah also attacked Banerjee's government overinfiltration on Indo-Bangla border.

''Mamata didi's government has blood-soaked the land ofBengal. The TMC can never stop infiltration as it has allowedit in the state. Only a BJP government formed under theleadership of Narendra Modi can stop it,'' he said.

Shah said the BJP will take Bengal to the developmentpath and usher in ''Sonar Bangla'' (golden Bengal).

