Ihave told Amit Shah that the state needs a special economicpackage.

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 31-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 20:02 IST
Bengal govt's health scheme a hoax, says Rajib Banerjee after joining BJP

A day after joining the BJP,former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee on Sunday claimedthat the Trinamool Congress government's much-publicised''Swasthya Sathi'' scheme is a hoax as funds are insufficient.

Attacking the TMC government for launching publicoutreach programmes just months before the assembly elections,he said that the BJP, after coming to power, will ensure thatservices reach the doorstep of people throughout the year.

''The funds required for the (Swasthya Sathi) schemeare much more than the West Bengal government's annualbudget,'' Banerjee said on the free medical insurance scheme ofRs five lakh for each family in the state.

When someone joins the TMC from another party, it isclaimed that the person has done so for the welfare of thestate, Banerjee said adding that when someone leaves, he istermed a traitor.

This is an indication of the beginning of the end forthe TMC, he said.

There is no need for the TMC to remain in power as theparty claimed long back that 99 per cent of development workhad already been undertaken by it, Banerjee said in his firstpublic meeting after being inducted into the saffron party inpresence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi onSaturday.

Though some work has been done in the state, a lotmore is needed, he said adding that unemployed men and womenstill to go to other states in search of jobs.

''I discussed with Amit Shah yesterday about thedevelopment of the state,'' Banerjee said while addressing themeeting in Howrah, in which Union minister Smriti Irani andother BJP leaders were present.

The former forest minister of the state said that hediscussed a roadmap for the development of the state with Shahand for creation of jobs through setting up of industries.

''We will work towards creating a Bengal where youthswill get jobs in the state. They will not be forced to go toother states for work,'' he said.

Banerjee alleged that the TMC government's oppositiontowards the Centre has cost the people of the state jobopportunities.

''If good relations are not there between the Centreand the state, the path of development cannot be smooth. Ihave told Amit Shah that the state needs a special economicpackage. He has said that their main aim is to develop of thestate and turn it into Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal) again,''Banerjee said.

Claiming that the TMC has not done anything for thedevelopment of minorities in the state, he alleged that theruling party has used them as vote bank.

He said that since the assembly elections are monthsaway, the TMC government has introduced programmes like ''DuareSarkar'' and ''Paray Samadhan'' in December last year.

The Mamata Banerjee administration launched the ''DuareSarkar'' drive to deliver benefits of 11 state-run welfareschemes to people, while local neighbourhood grievances willbe redressed under the ''Paray Samadhan'' initiative.

He said that the BJP, after coming to power, willensure that services reach the doorstep of people throughoutthe year and not just before elections.

Former minister Suvendu Adhikari said that they leftthe TMC because it has ceased to be a political party and hasbecome a private limited company.

Adhikari, who joined the BJP last month, claimed thatthe way TMC leaders and workers are joining the BJP, therewill be no people to hold the flag of the ruling party.

''Real parivartan (change) did not come in 2011, itwill happen this time,'' he said, asserting that in order tosave the country, the BJP has to come to power in the state.

The TMC formed the government in West Bengal in 2011ousting the CPI(M)-led Left Front which ruled the state for 34years.

