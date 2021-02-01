European Commission head 'strongly condemns' military's seizure of power in Myanmar

European Commission head 'strongly condemns' military's seizure of power in MyanmarReuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:57 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday condemned the military's seizure of power in Myanmar and demanded the immediate release of all those it had detained in raids across the country.
"I strongly condemn the coup in Myanmar," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter, and called for the "immediate and unconditional release" of all those detained.
"The legitimate civilian government must be restored, in line with the country's constitution & the November elections," she said, referring to Monday's coup.
