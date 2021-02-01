Left Menu

European Commission head 'strongly condemns' military's seizure of power in Myanmar

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:57 IST
European Commission head 'strongly condemns' military's seizure of power in Myanmar

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday condemned the military's seizure of power in Myanmar and demanded the immediate release of all those it had detained in raids across the country.

"I strongly condemn the coup in Myanmar," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter, and called for the "immediate and unconditional release" of all those detained.

"The legitimate civilian government must be restored, in line with the country's constitution & the November elections," she said, referring to Monday's coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

STI policy should be more focused on translational research work: BBAU

Eminent Scientists thought leaders, academicians, and industry experts of Central India highlighted the need for indigenization of technology, focus on traditional medicine system like AYUSH, the role of states in reaching out on rural issu...

Budget has special focus on strengthening agriculture sector, boosting farmers' income; Villages and farmers are at its heart: PM.

Budget has special focus on strengthening agriculture sector, boosting farmers income Villages and farmers are at its heart PM....

MP: Tehsildar suspended for being absent from official event

A Madhya Pradesh governmentofficial of Datia district was placed under suspension afterhe failed to attend a function in which the state homeminister was distributing ration slips to the poor.During the ration slip distribution ceremony in ...

SP slams budget, says it will increase problems of farmers, common man

The Samajwadi Party on Monday slammed the Union Budget, and said it will increase the problems of farmers and common man.The party further said that the Modi government has lost its credibility and accused the BJP of working for corporates....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021