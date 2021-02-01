Mexico's president recovering from COVID-19, minister said

Mexico's president recovering from COVID-19, minister saidReuters | Monterrey | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:46 IST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is "doing well" in his recovery from COVID-19, Mexico's interior minister said on Monday.
Interior Minister Olga Sanchez added that the president is expected to return to a regular morning news conference next Monday.
