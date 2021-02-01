Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:16 IST
Kancheepuram's connection with Ayodhya historic: TN Guv

The ancient Sri KamakshiAmman temple and the Shankara mutt here have a divine andhistorical connection with Ayodhya, the birth place of LordRam, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Monday.

The Kanchi Shankaracharyas have been closely associatedwith efforts for a temple for Lord Ram at Ayodhya, he said,presiding over a function organised by the mutt to hand overcontributions made by devotees to Treasurer of the Sri RamJanma Bhumi Theertha Kshetra Trust Swami Govind Dev Giri.

Purohit recalled the role played by various KanchiAcharyas for materialising the Ram temple till the presentpontiff Vijayendra Saraswathi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Poojafor the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5last year. The event coincided with the 86th Jayanthi Mahotsavof Jayendra Saraswathi.

In 1986, as per the instructions of then mutt head sriChandrasekharendra Saraswathi, his successor JayendraSaraswathi dedicated a beautiful silk ceremonial umbrella(Chatram) and two 'samarams' from Kancheepuram to Ayodhya.

''The Pandits sent by Sri Mahaswami stayed in Ayodhya for aweek and recited Valmiki and Hindi Tulasi Ramayana in theprecinct of Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi as instructed by SriMahaswami,'' Purohit said.

In the early 90s, Jayendra Saraswathi took specialinterest to secure Janma Bhoomi for Sri Ram by bringing allconcerned to a negotiating table and to make the dream of thetemple there a reality, Purohit said.

His successor Sri Vijayendhra Saraswathi has given a callto all devotees to donate liberally and contribute to the fundfor the construction of Ram Mandir, the Governor said.

Udupi Pejawar mutt chief Swami Vishwa Prasanna Teertha andGovind Dev Giri and others spoke on the occasion.

