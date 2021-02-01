Left Menu

Opposition leaders give suspension of business notices in Rajya Sabha over farm laws

Several opposition leaders including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad have given suspension of business notices over new farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:47 IST
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Several opposition leaders including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad have given suspension of business notices over new farm laws. The Rajya Sabha will meet on Tuesday morning and the agenda includes four bills including the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020

Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Deepender Hooda, CPI's Binoy Viswam and RJD's Manoj Jha have also given notices. The leaders gave notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

