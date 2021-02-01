Local polls: Guj BJP sets tough conditions for aspirants

Ahead of the elections to localbodies in Gujarat, the ruling BJP has made it clear that itwill not give tickets to those party workers who are above theage of 60 years and those who had finished three terms ascouncillors.

The saffron party has also announced that it will notgive tickets to relatives of its leaders.

These decisions were taken at a meeting of the BJPstate parliamentary board held at Gandhinagar on Monday underthe leadership of Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil and in thepresence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

''The state parliamentary board is meeting to selectprobable candidates for the upcoming polls to local bodies. Wewill first decide the candidates for six municipalcorporations and then for the polls to municipalities,district panchayats and taluka panchayats,'' Paatil toldreporters.

He said that on the first day of the meeting, theboard has decided not to give tickets to party workers who areover 60 years of age.

''Moreover, councillors who had completed three or moreterms will not be repeated. Additionally, any relative of anyparty leader will not be selected as a poll candidate,'' saidPaatil.

The meeting will finalise names of the candidates forelections to six municipal corporations on February 2 and 3.

''Another round of the meeting will be held later tofinalise candidates for the polls to municipalities, districtsand taluka panchayats,'' said a BJP release.

Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujaratwill take place on February 21 and to 81 municipalities, 31district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on February 28.

