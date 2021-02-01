Left Menu

Local polls: Guj BJP sets tough conditions for aspirants

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:48 IST
Local polls: Guj BJP sets tough conditions for aspirants

Ahead of the elections to localbodies in Gujarat, the ruling BJP has made it clear that itwill not give tickets to those party workers who are above theage of 60 years and those who had finished three terms ascouncillors.

The saffron party has also announced that it will notgive tickets to relatives of its leaders.

These decisions were taken at a meeting of the BJPstate parliamentary board held at Gandhinagar on Monday underthe leadership of Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil and in thepresence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

''The state parliamentary board is meeting to selectprobable candidates for the upcoming polls to local bodies. Wewill first decide the candidates for six municipalcorporations and then for the polls to municipalities,district panchayats and taluka panchayats,'' Paatil toldreporters.

He said that on the first day of the meeting, theboard has decided not to give tickets to party workers who areover 60 years of age.

''Moreover, councillors who had completed three or moreterms will not be repeated. Additionally, any relative of anyparty leader will not be selected as a poll candidate,'' saidPaatil.

The meeting will finalise names of the candidates forelections to six municipal corporations on February 2 and 3.

''Another round of the meeting will be held later tofinalise candidates for the polls to municipalities, districtsand taluka panchayats,'' said a BJP release.

Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujaratwill take place on February 21 and to 81 municipalities, 31district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on February 28.

PTI PJT PDNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarpanch held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Baran

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested the sarpanch of Gadretha gram panchayat in Baran district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, an official said.The sarpanch had demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a local for issuing leas...

Israel and Kosovo establish diplomatic relations in virtual ceremony

Israel and Kosovo established diplomatic relations on Monday, via online links due to the coronavirus crisis, under a U.S.-brokered deal that includes a pledge by the Muslim-majority country to open an embassy in Jerusalem. Israel sees its ...

Assam CM launches schemes for college students, literary bodies

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Monday launched two schemes to provide monetaryassistance to college students and literary bodies of thestate.Under Pragyan Bharati scheme, 3,26,046 collegestudents were given Rs 1,500 each for purc...

French ski lifts to stay closed throughout February - govt

French ski lifts will remain closed throughout the February school holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the mountain resorts will have lost most of their 20202021 tourist season, the government told the industry on Monday.Prime Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021