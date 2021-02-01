Left Menu

President Biden threatens sanctions on Myanmar after coup

The militarys seizure of power in Burma Myanmar, the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials, and the declaration of a national state of emergency are a direct assault on the countrys transition to democracy and the rule of law, Biden said in a statement.Biden was briefed by his National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday night.In a democracy, force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:48 IST
President Biden threatens sanctions on Myanmar after coup
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Calling the military's seizure of power in Myanmar a "direct assault" on its transition to democracy, US President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to slap new sanctions on the country after the junta detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders. According to media reports, an announcer on Myanmar's military-owned Myawaddy TV declared on Monday morning that the military had taken control of the country for one year.

Myanmar's leader Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy (NLD) was quoted as saying in the media. "The military's seizure of power in Burma (Myanmar), the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials, and the declaration of a national state of emergency are a direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and the rule of law," Biden said in a statement.

Biden was briefed by his National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday night.

''In a democracy, force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election. For almost a decade, the people of Burma have been steadily working to establish elections, civilian governance, and the peaceful transfer of power. That progress should be respected,'' he asserted.

Biden said the international community should come together in one voice to press Myanmar's military to immediately relinquish the power they have seized, release the activists and officials they have detained, lift all telecommunications restrictions, and refrain from violence against civilians. ''The United States is taking note of those who stand with the people of Burma in this difficult hour," Biden said.

"We will work with our partners throughout the region and the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold accountable those responsible for overturning Burma's democratic transition," he said.

"The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy. The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action," Biden said.

The United States will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack, Biden asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarpanch held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Baran

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested the sarpanch of Gadretha gram panchayat in Baran district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, an official said.The sarpanch had demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a local for issuing leas...

Israel and Kosovo establish diplomatic relations in virtual ceremony

Israel and Kosovo established diplomatic relations on Monday, via online links due to the coronavirus crisis, under a U.S.-brokered deal that includes a pledge by the Muslim-majority country to open an embassy in Jerusalem. Israel sees its ...

Assam CM launches schemes for college students, literary bodies

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Monday launched two schemes to provide monetaryassistance to college students and literary bodies of thestate.Under Pragyan Bharati scheme, 3,26,046 collegestudents were given Rs 1,500 each for purc...

French ski lifts to stay closed throughout February - govt

French ski lifts will remain closed throughout the February school holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the mountain resorts will have lost most of their 20202021 tourist season, the government told the industry on Monday.Prime Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021