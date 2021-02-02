U.S. Senate leader Schumer calls for response to Myanmar coup

U.S. Senate leader Schumer calls for response to Myanmar coupReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 02:17 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said President Joe Biden's administration is providing briefings to Congress after the "deeply disturbing" reports of a coup in Myanmar, and said Congress stands ready to work with the administration to resolve the situation.
"I hope that we can productively work together in a bipartisan fashion to determine the best course of action for America's interests and for the people of Myanmar," Schumer said in remarks opening the Senate session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chuck Schumer
- Joe Biden
- Myanmar
- America
- Congress
- Senate
- Schumer
- U.S. Senate
ALSO READ
Twitter suspends US congresswoman over election fraud claims
Twitter suspends US congresswoman over election fraud claims
Sailing-American Magic confident of repairing damage to 'Patriot'
Alarm bells for Congress in Uttarakhand as former CM upset with State unit
Hope Americans will realise Trump was a 'failed experiment', says former Secy of Homeland Security