U.S. Senate leader Schumer calls for response to Myanmar coup

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said President Joe Biden's administration is providing briefings to Congress after the "deeply disturbing" reports of a coup in Myanmar, and said Congress stands ready to work with the administration to resolve the situation.

"I hope that we can productively work together in a bipartisan fashion to determine the best course of action for America's interests and for the people of Myanmar," Schumer said in remarks opening the Senate session.

