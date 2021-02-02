Bolsonaro ally Lira elected speaker of Brazil lower house

Bolsonaro ally Lira elected speaker of Brazil lower houseReuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 07:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 07:34 IST
Congressman Arthur Lira, an ally of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was elected speaker of the lower house of Congress for two years on Monday, strengthening the standing of the country's right-wing leader.
The chamber voted overwhelmingly 302-145 for Lira, whose rival advocated independence from the Bolsonaro administration. Lira is expected to help the government push through its economic reform agenda aimed at reducing a budget deficit that has soared during the coronavirus pandemic.
