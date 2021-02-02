Congress spokesperson calls for resignation of TRS MLA after his remarks on backward castes

Left Menu

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Monday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao to suspend TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy for his derogatory remarks on the backward castes in the state.

Congress spokesperson Sravan Dasoju (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Monday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao to suspend TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy for his derogatory remarks on the backward castes in the state. The Congress leader also asked the DGP of Telangana to file a criminal case on a suo moto basis against the MLA for his unconstitutional remarks.

"Is this what is being preached by CM KCR to his colleagues to attack the weaker sections," Dasoju asked. Earlier, while addressing a meeting in Warangal, Reddy had said that the state has been 'spoiled' by officers belonging to backward castes, who occupy government jobs through reservation.

Reacting to the MLA's controversial comments, Dasoju said, "Dharma Reddy should be slapped for his provocative and insulting remarks. He is talking with an arrogance of the forward castes, who are enjoying power by ruling the state, despite comprising only 10 per cent of the population. He is not considering backward castes, Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs) as human beings and treating them like that they don't know anything. Can't other people think or act?" He further asked the Chief Minister to clarify on this matter immediately. "Are Challa Dharma Reddy's remarks only limited to him or is this the policy of the TRS party?" he asked.

The senior Congress Party leader reminded that KCR has already betrayed and humiliated the SCs by rejecting them the Chief Minister post as promised before and after the formation of Telangana state. (ANI)

