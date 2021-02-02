Left Menu

Renzi, however, has so far refused to commit to Conte, and an Italia Viva source told Reuters that if the parties are unable to find an accord it would support a technocrat government with broader backing in parliament, led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. In an effort to show a break with the past, the centrist Italia Viva has also asked to replace Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, political sources said, but he has been defended both by his PD party and by the powerful business lobby Confindustria.

02-02-2021
Italy's mediator struggles to revive govt ahead of meeting with president
Policy conflicts and disagreements over government positions are hampering attempts at reviving Italy's ruling coalition as the mediator appointed by President Sergio Mattarella is due to report back to the head of state later on Tuesday.

Mattarella, the supreme arbiter of Italian politics, last week asked lower house speaker Roberto Fico to lead the efforts to patch things up between the parties that supported the last government led by Giuseppe Conte. Conte was forced to resign after the small Italia Viva party of former premier Matteo Renzi quit the coalition in a row over the management of the twin coronavirus and economic crises.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party (PD), which form the backbone of the coalition, want Conte reinstated in power at the head of a new government. Renzi, however, has so far refused to commit to Conte, and an Italia Viva source told Reuters that if the parties are unable to find an accord it would support a technocrat government with broader backing in parliament, led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.

In an effort to show a break with the past, the centrist Italia Viva has also asked to replace Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, political sources said, but he has been defended both by his PD party and by the powerful business lobby Confindustria. A large-scale cabinet reshuffle is unlikely since Mattarella has let it be known he wants "continuity" in the main ministries as the country faces its worst economic crisis since World War Two and the COVID-19 pandemic rages.

Italy, the first European country to be hit by the virus, has seen almost 89,000 deaths since its outbreak emerged last February, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth highest in the world. Fico is expected to meet the president in the afternoon or evening, with not time yet fixed.

Meanwhile, negotiations are ongoing and the parties remain at loggerheads over policy, with Renzi's tiny party refusing to back down in its demands despite having barely 2% of voter support, according to opinion polls. The most contentious issue is Italia Viva's insistence that Italy should take a loan from a eurozone bailout fund to help its virus-battered health system. This is strongly opposed by 5-Star, the biggest party in parliament.

