BJP chief Nadda in poll-bound Kerala for two days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:05 IST
BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state of Kerala from Wednesday where he will attend a number of programmes and address a rally in Thrissur on Thursday.

He will address the state BJP core committee meeting at Thampanoor on Wednesday and later meet newly elected local body members of the party, a statement said.

Nadda will also hold meeting with the party's allies.

The BJP chief will hold a meeting with assembly constituency 'vistaraks', workers devoted fulltime in political exercise, on Thursday.

The party statement said he will address a few more meetings and also visit local temples.

The assembly elections are likely to be held in April-May in the southern state where the CPI(M)-led LDF is in power and the Congress-led UDF is seen as its main rival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

