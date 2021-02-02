Left Menu

Apna Dal demands All India Judicial Services, separate ministry for OBC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:13 IST
The higher judiciary does not reflect the country's social diversity, Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel said on Tuesday, demanding the creation of All India Judicial Services and a separate ministry for the Other Backwards Class.

Patel, whose party is a BJP ally, said she had made both the demands in a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the budget session.

''As of now, OBC welfare comes under the ambit of the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, which has the additional task of looking into the issues of transgender, drug addicts, elderly and beggars,'' the Mirzapur MP from Uttar Pradesh said.

''Therefore, the ministry is overloaded as it has to take care of so many sections of the society,'' Patel told PTI. ''The portion of the budget that goes into the welfare of OBC is also meagre and marginal.'' Stating that a small portion of the Social Justice Ministry's budget was spent on the welfare of the OBC, Patel said it was important that special attention must be given to the community and there was a long-pending demand for creation of a separate ministry.

Issues related to the OBC can be given special attention with a separate ministry and their representation can be improved in bureaucracy, higher judiciary, public sector undertakings and others, according to Patel.

The former Union minister also demanded creation of the All India Judicial Services as there are long-pending vacancies, due to which she said a lot of money and time of the common people goes waste.

''The higher judiciary of the country does not reflect the social diversity of the country,'' she said. ''You will very rarely see a judge coming from the marginalised sections of the society like the backward caste, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and other oppressed sections of the society.'' The Apna Dal has been with the NDA since 2014 and enjoys clout among a section of the OBCs. The party had won two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 election. PTI JTRHMB

