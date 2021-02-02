Punjab to pass state amendment bills again to negate central farm laws

Punjab to pass state amendment bills again to negate central farm lawsPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:44 IST
With Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore refusing to send the state amendment bill negating the three central farm laws to President Ram Nath Kovind, the state government will again bring an amendment bill to the central laws.
“We will bring the Bills again as the Constitution provides that if Bills are passed twice by the Vidhan Sabha, they have to be sent by the Governor to the President,” said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a statement here.
“The governor should not have sat over the Bills. The state was empowered to amend the laws under Article 254 (ii) of the Constitution,” he added.
Amarinder Singh had earlier convened an all-party meeting to evolve a consensus on the way forward on the issue of farm laws and farmers' agitation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Constitution
- Article 254
- Bills
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Amarinder Singh
- Punjab
- Vidhan Sabha
ALSO READ
NFL-Bills bring swagger into clash with defending champion Chiefs
Farmers in Maha shouldn't pay tax, power bills:Raghunath Patil
Farm reform bills got passed in Parliament for farmers' benefit; Agitation mainly by those from Punjab and some from few other states: Tomar.
India ''faced'' an expansionist move on its borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it: President Ram Nath Kovind in Republic Day speech.
NFL-Bills defensive coordinator 'won't sleep' planning for Chiefs QB Mahomes