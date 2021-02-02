Left Menu

Punjab to pass state amendment bills again to negate central farm laws

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:44 IST
Punjab to pass state amendment bills again to negate central farm laws

With Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore refusing to send the state amendment bill negating the three central farm laws to President Ram Nath Kovind, the state government will again bring an amendment bill to the central laws.

“We will bring the Bills again as the Constitution provides that if Bills are passed twice by the Vidhan Sabha, they have to be sent by the Governor to the President,” said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a statement here.

“The governor should not have sat over the Bills. The state was empowered to amend the laws under Article 254 (ii) of the Constitution,” he added.

Amarinder Singh had earlier convened an all-party meeting to evolve a consensus on the way forward on the issue of farm laws and farmers' agitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

EXCLUSIVE-Robinhood explores raising more debt to fulfill Reddit-fueled order frenzy -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Captain Tom, British war veteran who found fame at 100 with fundraising walk

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died aged 100. Below are some facts about Captain Tom, as he is known to the ...

Soccer-Olympique de Marseille sack coach Villas-Boas

French club Olympique de Marseille announced they had sacked manager Andre Villas-Boas on Tuesday, hours after the Portuguese coach said he had offered to resign over disagreements with the clubs board.Olympique de Marseille announces the d...

Two FBI agents killed in early-morning raid in Sunrise, Florida

Two FBI agents were killed and another three were wounded during an early morning raid on Tuesday at a Sunrise, Florida home as they were executing a court-ordered search warrant, the FBI said in a statement.The shooting occurred at 6 a.m. ...

UK's Captain Tom Moore has died - family says

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died aged 100, his family said on Tuesday.It is with great sadness that we an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021