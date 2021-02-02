Left Menu

Maha Speaker calls for law for using ballot paper in polls

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:14 IST
Maharashtra Speaker Nana Patole onTuesday said he has asked the state legislature to frame a lawto give voters the option of using ballot papers besides EVMsin the local governing bodies' and state Assembly polls.

According to a statement issued on Patole's Facebookpage, one Pradeep Uke from Nagpur had moved an application inthis regard before the Speaker and accordingly, a meeting washeld to discuss the same at Vidhan Bhavan here.

State Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, thestate's chief electoral officer Baldev Singh and others werealso present for the meeting, the statement said.

Speaking to PTI, Patole said, ''I have asked the stategovernment to frame a law in this connection. The stategovernment can frame a law. In the past, doubts were raisedduring the elections (about EVM tampering).'' Voting is a fundamental right and one should have theoption of casting vote using ballot papers or EVM, he said.

Several parties, including the Congress, had in thepast urged the Election Commission to revert to the ballotpaper system, alleging tampering of EVMs in polls.

Representing the applicant on Tuesday, advocate SatishUke said it is the right of voters from the state to have theoption of casting their votes via ballot paper as well.

According to the statement, he said it should be leftto people to decide whether EVMs or ballot papers aretrustworthy and it is the legislature's responsibility toframe a law keeping in mind public sentiments.

Several opposition parties across the country have inthe past alleged tampering of EVMs and demanded reverting tothe ballot paper system.

However, the BJP had previously hit out at theopposition parties for raising doubts over the credibility ofEVMs.

In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are inpower under the aegis of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, while the BJPis in the opposition in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

