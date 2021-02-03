Left Menu

Pentagon purges advisory boards after flurry of Trump end-of-term appointees

New Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has stripped several hundred appointees of their posts on Pentagon advisory boards, a number of whom took office at the end of President Donald Trump's administration, two U.S. officials said on Tuesday. The appointees include Anthony Tata, a former acting senior defense official who in 2018 called former President Barack Obama a "terrorist leader" and was placed on the Defense Policy Board on Jan. 19, the last full day of the Trump administration.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 01:31 IST
Pentagon purges advisory boards after flurry of Trump end-of-term appointees

New Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has stripped several hundred appointees of their posts on Pentagon advisory boards, a number of whom took office at the end of President Donald Trump's administration, two U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

The appointees include Anthony Tata, a former acting senior defense official who in 2018 called former President Barack Obama a "terrorist leader" and was placed on the Defense Policy Board on Jan. 19, the last full day of the Trump administration. Austin became defense secretary under Joe Biden, the vice president under Obama who took office as president on Jan. 20.

While board members are not Pentagon employees, their coveted positions carry influence with Defense Department leadership, and members usually maintain valuable security clearances. The two U.S. Defense Department officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Austin would be asking hundreds of members on the 42 different boards to leave by Feb. 16. The cost of running the boards could be in the millions of dollars, one of the officials said.

"There is no question that the secretary was deeply concerned with the pace and the extent of recent changes to memberships," the second official said. "It gave him pause to consider the broad scope and purpose of these boards." The move does not affect at least two well-known Trump aides: Sean Spicer, a former White House spokesman who was appointed to the Naval Academy Board of Visitors, and Kellyanne Conway, a senior Trump aide who was appointed to the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.

The second official said the academy positions were outside the scope of Defense Department actions. Board members appointed by Congress also would not be affected, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain more than 500 people as court rules on Navalny -protest monitor

Russian police detained more than 500 people on Tuesday, the day a court ruled to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for almost three years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.Police detained Navalnys supporters early on Tuesday as ...

QUOTES-Reaction to jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Here are some reactions to the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN, IN A STATEMENTWe reiterate our call for the Russian government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Navalny, as well a...

U.S. cool to Iranian idea of synchronized steps on nuclear deal

The U.S. State Department was cool on Tuesday to an Iranian suggestion that Washington and Tehran take synchronized steps to return to the Iran nuclear deal, saying the U.S. was some ways from talking to the Iranians or entertaining their p...

Italian president says wants to broad-based govt to take office

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Tuesday he wanted to appoint a new government that he hoped would win broad support in parliament after talks aimed at reviving the previous coalition collapsed.Mattarella, the supreme arbiter of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021