Left Menu

Italy's president calls on Draghi to save country from crisis

Mattarella made his move just minutes after being told that talks to salvage the previous ruling coalition had collapsed. "I have a duty to appeal to all political forces (to support) a high-profile government," said the head of state.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 02:42 IST
Italy's president calls on Draghi to save country from crisis

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi for talks on Wednesday and looks certain to ask him to form a government of national unity to tackle the coronavirus and economic crises. Mattarella made his move just minutes after being told that talks to salvage the previous ruling coalition had collapsed.

"I have a duty to appeal to all political forces (to support) a high-profile government," said the head of state. Draghi is widely credited with pulling the euro zone back from the brink of collapse in 2012, pledging to do "whatever it takes" to save the single European currency.

He has largely vanished from the public eye since his ECB term ended in October 2019, but his name has emerged as a potential premier in recent weeks given the health, economic and political turmoil battering Italy. Draghi made no immediate comment on the presidential summons and it was not initially clear which parties in the deeply fractured parliament would support an administration he headed.

Italy, the first European country to be hit by the virus, has seen more than 89,000 deaths since its outbreak last February, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world. Data released on Tuesday showed that Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 8.8% in 2020 -- the steepest annual drop for the country since World War Two.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned last week after the small Italia Viva party, headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, quit the cabinet in a row over the government's handling of COVID-19 and its economic recovery plans. (Editing by Gavin Jones, Angus MacSwan, Sonya Hepinstall and Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO director-general says COVID-19 vaccine nationalism harmful for all

COVID-19 vaccine nationalism is harmful for all, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday, and said weak cooperation between nations is a major barrier to achieving worldwide vaccination at the s...

EU chief faces grilling over shaky COVID-19 vaccine strategy

EU lawmakers questioned chief executive Ursula von der Leyen for hours on Tuesday over the slow rollout and shortage of COVID-19 vaccines as she took responsibility for an export control plan that angered Britain and Ireland. Three groups i...

Britain calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Navalny

Britain called on Russia to immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced on Tuesday to 3-12 years in jail after a court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole.Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putins most pro...

Groundhog predicts more winter for a country that just got a dose of it

Pennsylvanias most famous groundhog emerged from his tree stump in a light snowfall on Tuesday to predict another six weeks of winter, just as the northeastern United States got blanketed with its second day of snow. After a year-long pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021