Kremlin says police justified in using harsh methods to break up illegal Navalny protests
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian riot police were justified in using harsh methods to break up protests against the jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and that illegal protest activity needed to be stamped out.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:50 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian riot police were justified in using harsh methods to break up protests against the jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and that illegal protest activity needed to be stamped out. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that calls by Navalny's allies for Russians to take to the streets following his jailing on Tuesday were a provocation.
Police on Tuesday detained more than 1,400 people rallying in support Navalny, the OVD-Info monitoring group said. Navalny was handed a three-and-a-half-year sentence by a Moscow court but will serve two years and eight months in jail because of time previously spent under house arrest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexei Navalny
- Dmitry Peskov
- house
- Russian
- Kremlin
- Russians
- Navalny
- Moscow
ALSO READ
White House confirms Trump lifting EU, Brazil travel restrictions Jan. 26
Parler partially reappears with support from Russian technology firm
Germany regrets U.S. decision to sanction Russian vessel involved in Nord Stream 2
Kremlin critic Navalny calls on supporters to protest after court jails him for 30 days
Uganda accuses U.S. of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house