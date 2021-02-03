PM Johnson urges Britain to clap for fundraiser Captain Tom

PM Johnson urges Britain to clap for fundraiser Captain TomReuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:46 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on all Britons on Wednesday to clap for centenarian fundraiser Captain Tom Moore who died in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
After parliament held a minute of silence in honour or Moore, Johnson said: "We now all have the opportunity to show our appreciation of him and all that he stood for and believed in. That's why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 6 p.m. this evening."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Liberia's Johnson Sirleaf discouraged by COVID vaccine roll-out plan
Deepen U.S. ties by protecting British values, ex-PM May urges Johnson
Asked about Xinjiang, UK's Johnson says attribution of genocide a matter for courts
British PM Johnson says he's looking forward to working with Biden
UK's Boris Johnson aiming for close ties with Biden