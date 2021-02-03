Left Menu

Vaiko tells partymen to not aspire for MLA, MP posts

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:58 IST
MDMK chief Vaiko on Wednesday toldpartymen to give up dreams of becoming a legislator, a Memberof Parliament or a minister and instead focus on working forthe party ideology so that the next generation could carry onthe fight.

Addressing a meeting of high level panels of the partyhere, Vaiko, who is also the Rajya Sabha MP, said the partyhas to face the Assembly elections in April or May.

Lauding office-bearers, he said MDMK survived only inview of the work of selfless cadres and functionaries, whoslogged without expectations.

Pointing to initiatives in the United Kingdom for areferendum on the independence for Scotland, Vaiko saidsimilar efforts should be taken in Sri Lanka to elicit theviews of the Tamil people.

Though MDMK had switched alliances with parties, it hadnever oscillated when it came to ideology, he said, adding hisparty had always fought for the rights of the minority Tamilsin the island nation.

Urging partymen to work for the ideology and prepare theground for the next generation and the young people to carryon the ideological fight, he said ''let us do that work. Giveup the dream of (becoming) MLA, MP and a minister. It is notfor you.'' He asked the office-bearers to take a cue from anordinary party worker in a small town who worked for the partyby holding afloat the party flag without any dream of highoffice.

