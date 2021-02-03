Netanyahu hires ex-Breitbart journalist as campaign chief

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named a former journalist with the right-wing Breitbart news site, who authored books challenging Barack Obama's fitness for president, as his campaign chief for March 23 national elections.

Aaron Klein, who has served as a political strategist to Netanyahu since last year, confirmed his appointment to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The news was first reported in Israeli media.

Klein is a former US radio show host and ex-Jerusalem bureau chief for Breitbart News. He was appointed by the site's executive chairman at the time, Steven Bannon, who would later become a key strategist to Donald Trump.

Klein is the author of a number of books about Obama. They include: "The Manchurian President: Barack Obama's Ties to Communists, Socialists and Other Anti-American Extremists''; "Fool Me Twice: Obama's Shocking Plans for the Next Four Years Exposed"; and "Impeachable Offenses: The Case for Removing Barack Obama from Office." Netanyahu, who is fighting a tough reelection battle, has a long history of using American campaign advisers. One of his main challengers, Gideon Saar, recently hired several founders of ''The Lincoln Project,'' an anti-Trump Republican organization, as advisers.

