Left Menu

Netanyahu hires ex-Breitbart journalist as campaign chief

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named a former journalist with the right-wing Breitbart news site, who authored books challenging Barack Obamas fitness for president, as his campaign chief for March 23 national elections.Aaron Klein, who has served as a political strategist to Netanyahu since last year, confirmed his appointment to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:08 IST
Netanyahu hires ex-Breitbart journalist as campaign chief
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named a former journalist with the right-wing Breitbart news site, who authored books challenging Barack Obama's fitness for president, as his campaign chief for March 23 national elections.

Aaron Klein, who has served as a political strategist to Netanyahu since last year, confirmed his appointment to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The news was first reported in Israeli media.

Klein is a former US radio show host and ex-Jerusalem bureau chief for Breitbart News. He was appointed by the site's executive chairman at the time, Steven Bannon, who would later become a key strategist to Donald Trump.

Klein is the author of a number of books about Obama. They include: "The Manchurian President: Barack Obama's Ties to Communists, Socialists and Other Anti-American Extremists''; "Fool Me Twice: Obama's Shocking Plans for the Next Four Years Exposed"; and "Impeachable Offenses: The Case for Removing Barack Obama from Office." Netanyahu, who is fighting a tough reelection battle, has a long history of using American campaign advisers. One of his main challengers, Gideon Saar, recently hired several founders of ''The Lincoln Project,'' an anti-Trump Republican organization, as advisers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Swings in some Reddit favorites ease; Yellen eyes stock volatility

Wild swings in stock prices of GameStop and other social media darlings subsided on Wednesday, a day after a sharp selloff, as investors turned their focus to the possibility of tighter U.S. trading regulations. Mass buying over the past tw...

Charges against Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'compound the undermining of the rule of law' -U.N.

Charges against Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi just compound the undermining of the rule of law in Myanmar and the democratic process, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.We continue to call for her immediate rele...

Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

The Canadian government designated the Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity on Wednesday, noting they played a pivotal role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.The Proud Boys have faced increased scrutiny after seizing on the ...

Student, youth activists gather at Mandi House for march in support of protesting farmers

Activists of several student, youth and women organisations assembled at Mandi House here on Wednesday for a march in support of the farmers staging protests at the national capital borders demanding repeal of the Centres new farm laws.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021