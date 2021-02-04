Biden, Democratic senators agree on need to get stimulus checks to Americans -Psaki
U.S. President Joe Biden and Senate Democratic leaders agreed on Wednesday on the need to move swiftly to get $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. She told reporters that Biden and Senate Democrats also agreed to make the process as bipartisan as possible.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 00:29 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Senate Democratic leaders agreed on Wednesday on the need to move swiftly to get $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
She told reporters that Biden and Senate Democrats also agreed to make the process as bipartisan as possible. Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus, while Republicans have offered a proposal of less than half of that figure. (Reporting By Nandita Bose and Steve Holland Editing by Mark Heinrich)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- Joe Biden
- Jen Psaki
- House
- Republicans
- U.S.
- Biden
- Senate
- Americans
- Democrats
ALSO READ
In farewell address, Trump wishes luck to next administration without mentioning Biden
U.S. secretary of state nominee Blinken sees strong foundation for bipartisan China policy
Biden to deliver forward-looking inaugural speech built around the theme of unity
Blinken says U.S. plans full review of approach to North Korea
Trump orders 18-month halt to removal of Venezuelans from the U.S.