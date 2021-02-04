U.S. House votes to fast-track Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a budget outline on Wednesday that would allow them to pass President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan without Republican support.

The budget plan allows Democrats to pass the package with a simple 51-vote majority in the Senate, rather than the 60 votes needed to advance most legislation in the 100-seat chamber. That would allow them to pass the bill even if all 50 Republicans oppose it.

The Senate has yet to vote on the plan.

