U.S. House votes to fast-track Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package

U.S. House votes to fast-track Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief packageReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 04:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 04:27 IST
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a budget outline on Wednesday that would allow them to pass President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan without Republican support.
The budget plan allows Democrats to pass the package with a simple 51-vote majority in the Senate, rather than the 60 votes needed to advance most legislation in the 100-seat chamber. That would allow them to pass the bill even if all 50 Republicans oppose it.
The Senate has yet to vote on the plan.
