Sasikala to return to Tamil Nadu ahead of Assembly polls

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala is scheduled to return to Tamil Nadu on February 7 after completing her quarantine in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-02-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:03 IST
Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala is scheduled to return to Tamil Nadu on February 7 after completing her quarantine in Bengaluru. "Sasikala is coming to Tamil Nadu on February 7 after completing quarantine in Bengaluru. Jayalalithaa's true supporters are waiting for her arrival," said Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran.

Elections are scheduled to take place for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly in April-May this year. BJP president JP Nadda said that the party will fight the forthcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the ruling AIADMK and other like-minded parties. Sasikala was discharged on January 31 from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital where she was undergoing COVID-19 treatment. She is undergoing quarantine since then.

She was officially released from judicial custody on January 27 after completing her four-year prison sentence in the disproportionate assets case. In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crores belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

