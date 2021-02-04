Japan Olympics minister Hashimoto: Mori's resignation would be matter for organizing committee board

Japan Olympics minister Hashimoto: Mori's resignation would be matter for organizing committee boardReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:11 IST
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics board would have to decide on any resignation by President Yoshiro Mori, Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday.
Mori stirred up a firestorm with remarks that women talked too long - comments he retracted at a hastily-called news conference earlier in the day, but then said he was not thinking of resigning and doubled down on the reasons for his comments.
