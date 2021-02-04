Left Menu

PM Modi to chair Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting on Feb 20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:32 IST
PM Modi to chair Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting on Feb 20
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting on February 20 where issues related to health, economy and labour reforms will be discussed, official sources said on Thursday.

The council, the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, several union ministers and senior government officials.

Prime Minister Modi is the Chairman of Niti Aayog.

The council will deliberate on issues related to health, including COVID-19 vaccination programme, labour reforms and state of the economy, the sources said.

The Governing Council will also review action taken on the agenda items of the previous meetings and deliberate upon the future developmental priorities.

The Governing Council meets regularly, and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Governing Council did not meet last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-'Hoping and praying': Tampa eyes Super Bowl windfall despite COVID-19 crunch

This Sundays Super Bowl in Tampa will hardly rake in as much revenue as in past years but it is a welcome salve for Floridas third-largest city, with local businesses grateful for any windfall during a pandemic.Last years Super Bowl, 280 mi...

Canada says Hong Kong graduates can apply for work permits, slams China on rights

Canada said on Thursday that Hong Kong graduates of Canadian universities could apply for a new category of three-year work permit next week and expressed fresh concern about Chinas clampdown on the former British territory. The announcemen...

Man who didn't pay sex worker can't use immorality excuse - Swiss court

A man who refused to pay a sex worker is guilty of fraud, a top Swiss court ruled, rejecting his argument that the immoral nature of prostitution absolved him of criminal wrongdoing. The man had promised on internet ads to pay young women 2...

FinMin to clarify on residency status of NRIs stranded in India this fiscal due to COVID

The Finance ministry will issue a circular to provide clarity on the residency status of NRIs and foreign nationals stuck in India in the current fiscal due to the coronavirus pandemic.For the fiscal ended on March 31, 2020, the ministry, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021