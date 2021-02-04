Left Menu

Family of farmer who died during tractor rally violence wants judicial inquiry into his death: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the family members of Navreet Singh, who died in an accident during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day want a judicial inquiry into farmer's death.

ANI | Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:45 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the family members of Navreet Singh, who died in an accident during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day want a judicial inquiry into farmer's death. She arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district earlier in the day to meet the family members of Navreet Singh.

"Family members of the deceased want judicial inquiry. We are with the farmers and their families. Out government is yet to identify this movement as a real struggle. There is no politics behind it. This is the pain of our farmers," the Congress leader said. "The three farm laws that should be rolled back are crimes against the farmers, but the bigger crime is calling martyrs terrorists and viewing farmers' protests as a political conspiracy against them," she said.

She was accompanied by the other party leaders and was seen interacting with the deceased's family.Navneet Singh died in the accident after the tractor he was driving overturned after ramming into a barricade near ITO. Delhi Police had released CCTV footage showing the farmer's tractor overturning after ramming into barricades at ITO. Congress has been continuously demanding the repeal of farm laws.

Protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers. The protestors also entered the iconic Mughal Era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

