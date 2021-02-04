No truth in report that Cong wants Deputy CM post: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Thursday dismissed a news report that claimedthe Congress has sought the post he is holding, saying thereis no substance in it.

The NCP leader said the MVA government is implementingdecisions taken by the chiefs of the three alliance partnersthrough discussion and consensus.

According to the media report, the Congress hasexpressed willingness to cede the Assembly Speakers post toally Shiv Sena in case incumbent Nana Patole is appointed theMPCC president.

The report has claimed the Congress has demanded thedeputy chief ministers post and some other importantportfolios.

The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress formed theMaha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in November 2019 under the leadershipof Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

As part of the understanding among the three parties,the chief ministers post is with the Shiv Sena. The NCP andthe Congress got the deputy chief minister and Assemblyspeakers posts, respectively.

There is no substance in the news. The MVA came intoexistence a year ago.

''Chief Minister Uddhav ji Thackeray, myself, EknathraoShinde, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Chhagan Bhujbal andAshokrao Chavan (all ministers from the ruling parties) areimplementing the decisions taken by (Congress president) SoniaGandhi ji, (NCP chief Sharad) Pawar saheb and Uddhav jiThackeray sitting together, Ajit Pawar told reporters here.

Asked whether the issue of Congress replacing itsstate unit president will be discussed with the NCP, AjitPawar said it is an internal matter of that party and othershave no reason to discuss it.

The Congress is in the process of appointing a newstate president after the incumbent Balasaheb Thorat expressedhis desire to step down from the organisational post andcontinue as a minister.

