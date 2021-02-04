IUML leader Kunhalikutty resigns from Lok Sabha, to spearhead party campaign in Kerala assembly polls

Indian UnionMuslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty has resigned fromLok Sabha and will be leading his party's campaign in theassembly elections in Kerala, likely to be held in April-May.

The IUML is a key ally of the opposition Congress ledUnited Democratic Front (UDF) in the state.

Kunhalikutty, who represented Malappuram constituency inKerala, handed over his resignation letter to Speaker Om Birlaat his chamber on Wednesday.

''I have resigned under the directions of the party (IUML)and the UDF,'' Kunhalikutty told reporters in Delhi aftersubmitting his resignation.

Birla has accepted the resignation from Feb 3, MeenakshiLekhi, who was presiding the House, said on Thursday.

The former state Industries and IT minister returned toKozhikode earlier in the day and straight away got down towork in connection with the arrival of the state-wide''Aishwarya Yatra'' of Leader of the opposition in the assemblyRamesh Chennithala of the Congress there.

The 69-year old leader had in 2017 resigned from Vengaraassembly segment and contested and won the byelection toMalappuram Lok Sabha constituency necessitated by the death offormer union minister and senior IUML leader E Ahamed.

He retained the seat in the 2019 parliament elections.

Senior IUML leader and Ponnani MP E T Mohammed Basheersaid the party had instructed Kunhalikutty to lead and contestin the state assembly polls.

''The decision was taken by the party considering the factthat Kunhalikutty can effectively lead the UDF in Keralapolitics in the upcoming elections,'' Basheer told the media.

Speculationis rifethat Kunhalikutty might again chooseVengara or switch to Malappuram to try his luck in theassembly polls, which the UDF is keen to win, unseating theLDF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)