AP SEC annuls TDP manifesto released before panchayat polls

The Andhra Pradesh StateElection Commission on Thursday annulled TDP's manifestoreleased ahead of the gram panchayat polls scheduled fromFebruary 9, citing violation of the order of the electionbody, barring use of campaign material during the electionsheld on non-party basis.

State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar, acting on acomplaint lodged by the ruling YSR Congress general secretaryLella Appi Reddy, said in an order that TDPs manifesto was aclear violation of the Commissions order issued on October25, 2018 banning use of campaign material of any kind as thegram panchayat elections are conducted on a non-party basis.

The SEC arrived at a conclusion that the manifesto withphotographs published and circulated by the Telugu Desam Partyis a 'suggestive affiliation of political party' in thecontext of Gram Panchayat elections held on 'non-party basis'.

''It is a clear violation of the Commissions order issuedon October 25, 2018 and it defeats the very purpose and objectof apolitical nature of Gram Panchayat elections,'' RameshKumar said in Thursdays order.

Exercising the Commission's plenary powers under Article243K of the Constitution, and also the Section 200 of APPanchayat Raj Act, the Commissioner annulled the TDP manifestoand ordered its immediate withdrawal.

The TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu released themanifesto, entitled Palle Pragati-Pancha Sutralu, on January28.

The YSRC lodged a complaint with the SEC on January 29and the TDP filed its reply to the SECs notice on February 2.

The TDP contended that the manifesto was only areference document or benchmark for the public at large forwhat the party stands for and what it offers or promises tooffer to the electorate, in particular, if its supportedcandidates become victorious.

The State Election Commissioner said the explanationoffered by the TDP was not satisfactory.

Accordingly, it was annulled.

